Viral Video Captures U.S. F-15 Warplane Crashing in Kuwait
(MENAFN) Social media footage circulating widely online appears to show a US F-15 fighter jet crashing in Kuwait, though no government or military authority has issued any official confirmation of the incident.
The video, which spread rapidly across multiple platforms on Sunday, purportedly captures the moment the aircraft — believed to be an American F-15 — goes down. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unverified and officially unacknowledged.
Unconfirmed claims accompanying the footage allege the warplane was brought down by friendly fire, adding a potentially significant and sensitive dimension to the incident. Separate imagery circulating alongside the footage purportedly shows a soldier descending by parachute before being assisted into a civilian vehicle, suggesting the pilot may have successfully ejected and survived.
Neither US military officials nor Kuwaiti authorities have released any statement addressing the footage or confirming the nature of the incident.
The alleged crash comes amid heightened military activity across the region, as US forces remain engaged in ongoing operations following a rapidly escalating exchange of strikes between Washington, Israel, and Iran.
