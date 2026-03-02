Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Viral Video Captures U.S. F-15 Warplane Crashing in Kuwait

Viral Video Captures U.S. F-15 Warplane Crashing in Kuwait


2026-03-02 02:08:46
(MENAFN) Social media footage circulating widely online appears to show a US F-15 fighter jet crashing in Kuwait, though no government or military authority has issued any official confirmation of the incident.

The video, which spread rapidly across multiple platforms on Sunday, purportedly captures the moment the aircraft — believed to be an American F-15 — goes down. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unverified and officially unacknowledged.

Unconfirmed claims accompanying the footage allege the warplane was brought down by friendly fire, adding a potentially significant and sensitive dimension to the incident. Separate imagery circulating alongside the footage purportedly shows a soldier descending by parachute before being assisted into a civilian vehicle, suggesting the pilot may have successfully ejected and survived.

Neither US military officials nor Kuwaiti authorities have released any statement addressing the footage or confirming the nature of the incident.

The alleged crash comes amid heightened military activity across the region, as US forces remain engaged in ongoing operations following a rapidly escalating exchange of strikes between Washington, Israel, and Iran.

MENAFN02032026000045017169ID1110807447



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search