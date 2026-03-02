403
Jordan Records Dozens of Falling Object Incidents Amid Regional Escalation
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Interior Ministry reports on Sunday that 73 incidents involving falling objects and missile debris occurred across the country as Iran retaliated against US and Israeli strikes, with no injuries reported, according to statements cited by reports.
The Jordan Public Security Directorate, part of the Interior Ministry, says civil defense and police teams responded to all 73 incidents since Saturday in areas including Amman, Zarqa, Madaba, West Balqa, Jaresh, Irbid, Aqaba, and Central Badia. The directorate notes that the incidents caused only property damage and no casualties.
Authorities urge the public to follow official instructions and report any suspicious objects, stressing that individuals should not approach such items under any circumstances.
Separately, the Jordanian Armed Forces announced on Saturday that it had intercepted 49 unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles believed to be targeting the country.
