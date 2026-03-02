UAE Withdraws Ambassador From Iran, Closes Embassy Over Attacks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Arab Emirates is closing its embassy in Iran and recalling its ambassador following the barrage of Iranian attacks on its soil, according to a statement from the foreign ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

“The UAE announces closure of its embassy in Tehran and withdrawal of its ambassador and all members of its diplomatic mission, and condemns the Iranian missile attacks,” read a statement posted by Afra Al Hameli, the foreign ministry's director of strategic communications, on social media.

The decision was made in response to“the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the country's territories, which constitute aggressive assaults that struck civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, and exposed defenceless civilians to danger”.