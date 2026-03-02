Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: States On High Alert Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The real summer has kicked in across the Telugu states. The weather department is warning that both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will see scorching heat right from the start of March

Winter is officially over, and the recent rains have also stopped. With March beginning, the real summer has started. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is warning that temperatures are going to rise sharply across the Telugu states.

Heatwaves and that sticky, humid feeling have already started in Telangana. The 'Telangana Weather Man' has warned that the heat will get worse in the next two-three days. He specifically mentioned that from March 3 to 7, eastern and northern districts like Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Adilabad, and Asifabad will face intense heat, with record temperatures of 39-41 degrees. He has asked people to stay alert.

Even Hyderabad's temperatures have shot up. During the day, people are struggling with heatwaves and humidity. The Weather Man revealed that the city's temperature could touch anywhere between 36 to 39 degrees in the coming days. He also announced that other parts of Telangana will see summer temperatures between 37 and 39 degrees.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has also warned that high temperatures will be recorded from March 3. They've pointed out districts like Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, and Nizamabad, where temperatures will hit 36 to 40 degrees. Other districts will stay below 36 degrees. This weather will continue on March 3, 4, and 5, so the Met Centre has issued a yellow alert for the hottest districts.

High temperatures are already being recorded across Telangana. Just yesterday (March 1, Sunday), Nizamabad hit a scorching 36 degrees. Similarly, Adilabad recorded 35.8, Bhadrachalam 35.2, Mahabubnagar 35.1, and Ramagundam 34.6 degrees. In Hyderabad, Hakimpet was the hottest area, recording 35.2 degrees.

The other Telugu state, Andhra Pradesh, is also seeing a rise in heat, with some areas hitting 35 to 40 degrees. According to the IMD, the APSDMA has announced that this summer, from March to May 2026, the Central Andhra and Rayalaseema regions will likely see higher-than-normal temperatures. APSDMA's Managing Director, Prakhar Jain, has advised people to be cautious and take all necessary precautions.

Keep a cap, handkerchief, and white cotton clothes handy. Use good sunglasses to protect your eyes. To keep your house cool, you can try things like white paint on the roof, cool roof technology, cross-ventilation, or thermocol insulation. Having indoor plants or plants on the terrace also helps keep the building cool and reduces heat. If you have empty space around your house, plant some trees. Keep kitchen doors and windows open for good air circulation. Try to go out only when absolutely necessary, and schedule your work for the morning or evening. The elderly and children need to be extra careful in this heat and humidity.