Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Calls From Canadian Foreign Minister, UK Foreign Secretary

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received two phone calls today from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Anita Anand and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Yvette Cooper.

The two calls went over the developments of the military escalation in the region and its menacing impacts on regional and global security and stability, as well as avenues for resolving all disputes through peaceful means.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored, during the two calls, that targeting Qatari soil with Iranian ballistic missiles is a flagrant breach of its national sovereignty and doesn't suggest good neighbourliness principles and can't be accepted under any pretext.

The State of Qatar has always been committed to desisting itself from regional conflicts and sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community, however, the renewal of targeting its soil isn't a sign of good intention and threatens the groundwork for understandings that underpin the bilateral relations between the two countries, he underlined.

His Excellency stressed the importance of the immediate cessation of any escalatory acts, returning to the negotiating table, prioritizing the language of judiciousness and reason, and working to contain the crisis in a way that protects the region's security.

For their parts, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada and the Foreign Secretary of the UK expressed their countries' condemnation of the Iranian attack on Qatari soil, stressing that the assault represents a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty, its airspace, as well as international law and the UN Charter.