Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Calls From Canadian Foreign Minister, UK Foreign Secretary
The two calls went over the developments of the military escalation in the region and its menacing impacts on regional and global security and stability, as well as avenues for resolving all disputes through peaceful means.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored, during the two calls, that targeting Qatari soil with Iranian ballistic missiles is a flagrant breach of its national sovereignty and doesn't suggest good neighbourliness principles and can't be accepted under any pretext.
The State of Qatar has always been committed to desisting itself from regional conflicts and sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community, however, the renewal of targeting its soil isn't a sign of good intention and threatens the groundwork for understandings that underpin the bilateral relations between the two countries, he underlined.
His Excellency stressed the importance of the immediate cessation of any escalatory acts, returning to the negotiating table, prioritizing the language of judiciousness and reason, and working to contain the crisis in a way that protects the region's security.
For their parts, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada and the Foreign Secretary of the UK expressed their countries' condemnation of the Iranian attack on Qatari soil, stressing that the assault represents a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty, its airspace, as well as international law and the UN Charter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment