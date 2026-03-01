403
Russia Warns Closure Of Hormuz Strait Would Disrupt Global Energy Markets
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, March 1 (Petra) - Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned on Sunday that closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime navigation would cause major disruptions and instability in global oil and gas markets.
The ministry said in a statement that Russia calls for an immediate ceasefire between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, noting that closing the Strait of Hormuz would lead to significant disturbances in global energy markets.
