Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia Warns Closure Of Hormuz Strait Would Disrupt Global Energy Markets


2026-03-01 07:09:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, March 1 (Petra) - Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned on Sunday that closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime navigation would cause major disruptions and instability in global oil and gas markets.
The ministry said in a statement that Russia calls for an immediate ceasefire between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, noting that closing the Strait of Hormuz would lead to significant disturbances in global energy markets.

MENAFN01032026000117011021ID1110806541



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search