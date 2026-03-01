Enemy UAV Damages Residential Building On Outskirts Of Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the mayor of the city, Artem Kobzar, on Telegram.

“Today, at around 9:20 p.m., an enemy Molniia-type UAV struck a private sector in the Kovpakivsky district of our city,” the post says.

As a result of the strike, a residential building was damaged and more than 10 windows were broken.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke ou as a result of a Russian drone attack on a hotel building in Sumy.

