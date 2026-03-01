Enemy UAV Damages Residential Building On Outskirts Of Sumy
“Today, at around 9:20 p.m., an enemy Molniia-type UAV struck a private sector in the Kovpakivsky district of our city,” the post says.
As a result of the strike, a residential building was damaged and more than 10 windows were broken.Read also: Russian forces attack mobile Ukrposhta branch in Sumy region, driver killed
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke ou as a result of a Russian drone attack on a hotel building in Sumy.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment