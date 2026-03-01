Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy UAV Damages Residential Building On Outskirts Of Sumy

Enemy UAV Damages Residential Building On Outskirts Of Sumy


2026-03-01 07:08:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the mayor of the city, Artem Kobzar, on Telegram.

“Today, at around 9:20 p.m., an enemy Molniia-type UAV struck a private sector in the Kovpakivsky district of our city,” the post says.

As a result of the strike, a residential building was damaged and more than 10 windows were broken.

Read also: Russian forces attack mobile Ukrposhta branch in Sumy region, driver killed

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke ou as a result of a Russian drone attack on a hotel building in Sumy.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN01032026000193011044ID1110806523



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search