Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Gulf Club Champions League Semis Adjourned Until Further Notice


2026-03-01 04:45:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Club Champions League semi-finals were adjourned until further notice, the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) said on Sunday.
In a statement, the federation added that the move came in light of these current conditions and security developments in the region, and out of the federation's keenness on the safety of players, administrative and technical teams, audience organizers and all the staff.
The federation noted that it would continue to monitor developments and that matches would be rescheduled at an approperiate time, it added.
All parties will be informed about the new schedules as soon as they approved, it affirmed.
The semi-finals round includes Kuwait's Qadsia, Qatar's Rayyan, Saudi Arabia's Shabab and Iraq's Zakho. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

