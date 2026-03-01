MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk witnessed an extraordinary outpouring of grief on Sunday as thousands of mourners from across Kashmir converged on the city centre following the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

What began as scattered gatherings in neighbourhood mosques and imambaras soon swelled into massive processions moving steadily toward the iconic clock tower. By midday, Lal Chowk - ordinarily the Valley's commercial heartbeat - had transformed into a sea of black banners, raised portraits, and tear-streaked faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Shia-majority localities of Zadibal and Saida Kadal in downtown Srinagar to villages in Budgam such as Khanda and Sanzipora, people poured into the streets within hours of the morning announcement. Men, women and children marched shoulder to shoulder, many clutching framed photographs of the late Iranian leader, others reciting elegies in hushed, trembling voices.

For many in Kashmir, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was more than a distant political figure. He was regarded as a Marja-e-Taqlid - a Source of Emulation - whose religious guidance shaped the spiritual lives of countless followers. That bond, rooted as much in faith as in politics, gave Sunday's gatherings a deeply personal intensity.

PROCESSIONS CONVERGE

Groups from Shalimar, Lal Bazar, Chattabal, Hawal, Saida Kadal, Nowpora, Dalgate joined the swelling tide. Smaller neighbourhood marches merged into a single, surging congregation at Lal Chowk. Shopkeepers in parts of downtown Srinagar downed shutters in symbolic mourning.

Religious elegies reverberated across the square as clerics addressed the crowd, urging calm and unity. Security personnel were deployed in large numbers, though the gathering remained largely peaceful.

Ruhullah Mehdi, a resident of Lal Bazar, stood amid the throng, visibly shaken.

“Khamenei is a name I have heard all my life,” he said, his voice quivering.“From childhood sermons to every Muharram gathering, his speeches were quoted. It feels like losing someone from our own family.”

Syed Mohsin, who travelled from downtown Srinagar, described the news as devastating.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am broken to the core. For us, he was more than a political leader. He was a source of strength and guidance. It is difficult to imagine this void.”

Afaq from Zadibal said the news spread rapidly through word of mouth and phone calls.

“First there was shock, then silence,” he said.“By afternoon, everyone knew we had to gather. We grew up listening to his speeches. Our elders spoke of his steadfastness.”

MARCH TO THE UN OFFICE

As the day progressed, sections of the crowd - including many from the Sunni community - marched toward the United Nations office in Srinagar. Demonstrators sought to submit a memorandum demanding that the United States and Israel be held accountable for what they described as“unprovoked aggression” against Iran.

Chants echoed through the streets as protesters gathered outside the UN office, raising slogans and calling for international intervention. The participation of Sunni mourners underscored what many described as a moment that transcended sectarian lines.

Ahmad, a Sunni resident of Nawa Kadal who joined the march, said the late leader's influence extended beyond religious divisions.

Read Also US-Israel Kill Khamenei; Region Erupts as Missiles Rain Missile Fury Shakes Region as Iran Strikes Back

“He was a personality beyond Shia and Sunni,” Ahmad said.“He was a pious person who did not succumb to Western pressure and defended what he believed in all his life. For many of us, he was a real-life hero.”

Many compared the atmosphere to Muharram in its solemnity and emotional weight.

Shafia, who joined the march with her family, described a collective sorrow that cut across age and class.

“Even those who rarely attend public gatherings came out,” she said.“It felt like history unfolding before us.”

Fatima Bano from Chattabal echoed that sentiment.

“For many of us, his speeches were part of our religious understanding,” she said.“It is as if a chapter has closed.”

As dusk fell, the crowd remained gathered around Lal Chowk's clock tower, reciting elegies under the fading winter light. What had begun as an announcement in the morning had, by evening, turned into one of the largest spontaneous gatherings the city had witnessed in recent years.

For many in attendance, the day marked not merely the death of a global religious authority but the end of an era that had profoundly shaped their political and spiritual imagination.

Lal Chowk, long a symbol of Kashmir's turbulent history, stood silent at the centre of it all - wrapped in mourning.