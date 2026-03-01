Russian Troops Attack Vilshany And Zolochiv In Kharkiv Region, Causing Casualties And Destruction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, a UAV strike was recorded in the village of Vilshany, Solonitsivka community, Kharkiv district.

“The strike caused a fire in a private residential building and a farm building. The blast wave also damaged a car in the yard of a neighboring house. A 71-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction,” the prosecutor's office said.

Enemy drones also attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district.

"At approximately 3:10 p.m., according to preliminary data, an Italmas-type unmanned aerial vehicle struck the settlement. The attack damaged gravestones in the local cemetery. At around 3:35 p.m., a drone (presumably of the Gerbera type) hit a football field at one of the educational institutions. The premises of the educational institution were damaged," the agency reported.

Preliminary investigations into war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

As reported, seven people were injured in Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region over the past day.