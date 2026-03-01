UAE Confirms 'Sufficient' Basic Food Commodities No Indication Of Supply Disruption

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Currently, there is no shortage of any food or non-food item in the country's reserves, markets or any emirate

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

On March 1, UAE confirmed that basic food commodities in the country are available in "sufficient quantities" in the markets.

There are currently no indication of supply disruptions, the country's Ministry of Economy and Tourism confirmed. The UAE has "highly efficient and comprehensive" strategic reserves, which ensures a continuous long-term supply, the statement read.

Currently, there is no shortage of any food or non-food item in the country's reserves, markets or any emirate. The UAE's "best practices" ensure all essential goods needed by citizens, residents, and visitors are available in ample quantities and sufficient for extended periods, the ministry confirmed.

The import of goods and merchandise is proceeding "as required and planned." The ministry said is monitoring inventory levels at suppliers and commercial centers daily, and conducting thorough analyses of the sufficiency of each commodity.

On March 1, UAE announced its air force and air defence forces have so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack.

It emphasised the UAE remains on high alert and ready to respond to any threats, confirming the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is the top priority. The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid circulating unverified reports or rumours.



