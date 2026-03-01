Trump Says He Agreed To Talk To New Iranian Leaders: Report
The US President, Donald Trump says the country's new leadership wants to talk with his administration and he plans to do so.
“They want to talk and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them,” he was quoted as saying by The Atlantic magazine.
“They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long,” Trump added.
He did not comment on when the conversations will happen.
