Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Says He Agreed To Talk To New Iranian Leaders: Report

Trump Says He Agreed To Talk To New Iranian Leaders: Report


2026-03-01 02:14:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The US President, Donald Trump says the country's new leadership wants to talk with his administration and he plans to do so.

“They want to talk and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them,” he was quoted as saying by The Atlantic magazine.

“They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long,” Trump added.

He did not comment on when the conversations will happen.

MENAFN01032026000063011010ID1110805981



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search