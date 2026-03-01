Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Starmer Speaks To Bahraini, Jordanian Monarchs, Discusses Regional Situation


2026-03-01 10:45:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 1 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke on Sunday with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and Jordanian King Abdullah II, discussing with them the situation in the region.
A government statement said that Starmer expressed "the UK's solidarity in the face of dangerous Iranian escalation, which has seen indiscriminate missile and drone attacks launched at their countries in the last 24 hours."
"They discussed the safety of civilians in the region, including British nationals and armed forces personnel, and expressed deep concern that strikes have hit civilian and commercial infrastructure - harming innocent people," the statement added.
It indicated that Starmer reiterated that "the UK has had planes in the sky since yesterday as part of the coordinated defensive response to protect our partners in the region, and would continue to offer our support." (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

