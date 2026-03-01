AIADMK Alliance Will Win 210 Seats In Tamil Nadu Polls And Form Govt: EPS

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, March 1 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday asserted that the AIADMK-led alliance would secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and form the next government by winning 210 seats.

Addressing a massive public meeting of the alliance in Madurai, Palaniswami expressed confidence that the coalition would register an emphatic mandate across the State.

“Our alliance will win 210 seats and form the AIADMK government. We must put an end to this anti-people regime. Our alliance candidates should emerge victorious in all 234 constituencies,” he declared amid loud cheers from party cadres.

Calling for grassroots mobilisation, the former Chief Minister urged party workers to intensify their campaign efforts in every constituency.“We must work like bees and ants in all 234 constituencies. Every cadre must dedicate themselves to ensure victory,” he said, emphasising discipline, coordination and booth-level strength.

Taking aim at the ruling DMK, Palaniswami alleged that the party had failed to begin its campaign in earnest and accused it of misleading the public. He also questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the State's development record.

“Can Stalin explain what funds he has secured for Tamil Nadu and what major schemes he has brought to the State? Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated thousands of crores for Tamil Nadu's development,” he said.

Palaniswami further criticised the DMK's past association with the Union government, stating that the party had been part of the Centre for nearly 15 years.“What did Tamil Nadu gain during that period? The DMK is a party synonymous with corruption. It is the only government in the country that was dismissed on charges of corruption,” he alleged.

He also accused the DMK of promoting dynastic politics and called upon party workers to ensure its electoral defeat.“Family rule must come to an end. Our mission is to remove this corrupt and anti-people government,” he said.

The Madurai rally marks a significant push by the AIADMK-led alliance as political activity intensifies ahead of the Assembly polls, with both major Dravidian parties gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle.