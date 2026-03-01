403
Saudi Arabia Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Attacks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran's ambassador to, Ali Reza Enayati, following blatant Iranian attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and other states.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Walid Al-Khuraiji stressed Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and disapproval of the Iranian assaults on the Kingdom and Gulf countries.
Al-Khuraiji affirmed the Kingdom's rejection of any violations of state sovereignty that undermine regional security and stability, noting that Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to protect its territory. (end)
