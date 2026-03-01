Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Attacks


2026-03-01 08:45:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran's ambassador to, Ali Reza Enayati, following blatant Iranian attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and other states.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Walid Al-Khuraiji stressed Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and disapproval of the Iranian assaults on the Kingdom and Gulf countries.
Al-Khuraiji affirmed the Kingdom's rejection of any violations of state sovereignty that undermine regional security and stability, noting that Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to protect its territory. (end)
kns


MENAFN01032026000071011013ID1110805500



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search