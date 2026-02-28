403
France, Kuwait Mark 35Th Anniv. Of Operation Desert Storm
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Baddah
PARIS, March 1 (KUNA) -- The French and Kuwait militaries commemorated the 35th anniversary of "Operation Desert Storm" at Parc Andre Citroen city park in Paris on Sunday.
Attending the ceremony were senior military officers and diplomats from both sides, as well as US diplomats and the National President of the Gulf War Veterans Association Christophe Louvet.
Along with young French military cadets, the French veterans of the Gulf war also attended the ceremony.
Speeches were delivered by various officials, marking the occasion of the first Gulf war, known as Desert Storm.
After the ceremony both sides exchanged souvenirs and put flowers to remember falling heroes.
The monument took place for those who died for France in external operations, with Kuwaiti and French flags hoisted at the ceremony.
The speeches highlighted the heroic operation of French troops in securing various areas during the war, and crucial military aid operations that resulted in eliminating the enemy.
The attendance included Mr. Olivier Maigne, Inspector General of the Armed Forces, representing Ms. Alice RUFO, Minister Delegate for Veterans and Remembrance.
Omar AL-Duwaisan, First Secretary, representing His Excellency Abdullah AI-Shaheen, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait. *Ms. Ashley SAMPSON, Vice Consul, representing His Excellency Charles Kushner, Ambassador of the United States.
Pierre Henriet, Member of Parliament for Vendee.
Admiral Osama Hasan, Defense Attachأ©, State of Kuwait.
Jean Baptiste Romain, Director of the National Office for Veterans and Victims of War (ONACVG), Paris.
Laurent Veyssiere, Director of the ECPAD (Audiovisual Production and Communication Establishment for the Armed Forces).
Jacky Gavard, President of the National Order of Merit, Meuse Section. (end)
mb
