Bitcoin Bottom Fractal Signals 130% Rally: Is Model Valid In 2026?



Bitcoin has logged 25 consecutive days in an“extreme high risk” zone, the longest streak on record, a pattern historically associated with late-stage drawdowns or the bottoming phase.

Historically, a transition from high risk to lower risk has coincided with the start of a powerful bullish expansion, a thesis echoed by observers examining BTC 's interactions with supply in profit/loss metrics.

Trader positioning appears discordant with an immediate uptrend; 30-day apparent demand has alternated between positive and negative, with selling pressure fading but not yet replaced by sustained buying.

ETF flow dynamics add to a cautious backdrop: gold ETFs have surpassed spot Bitcoin ETF inflows on a 90-day rolling basis, while Bitcoin funds have posted negative flows over the same horizon.

Inflation trends remain a constraint. Headline PCE is near 2.9% year over year, with core around 3.0% and core services considerably higher, signalingPersistent liquidity constraints that complicate a rapid liquidity-driven rally. Price projections for a near-term relief rally suggest a potential push toward the $70,000–$80,000 zone, but several seasoned analysts warn that any such move could meet renewed selling pressure within a broader bearish liquidity regime.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) (BTC ) has flashed a bottom signal that mirrors a setup from 2023, just ahead of a roughly 130% surge in 2024. Yet the current environment differs in meaningful ways. Liquidity conditions, ETF inflows, and macro data are shaping how the next phase could unfold, suggesting that the path forward may diverge from the last cycle even as the same price-pattern signals draw attention from traders and analysts.Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: The broader crypto environment is being shaped by liquidity dynamics, ETF flows, and macro data that influence risk appetite and the cadence of any recovery in Bitcoin's price.

Why it matters

The technical signals around Bitcoin's bottom attempt come at a moment when macro and micro factors are reconfiguring how cycles unfold. The 25-day stretch in an extreme high-risk zone raises questions about whether the market is forming a capitulation-driven trough or merely experiencing a protracted consolidation before buyers return. The interpretation hinges on whether risk-off liquidity persists and whether new inflows can materialize to sustain a move higher.

On-chain and market-to-spot dynamics are diverging in meaningful ways. The BTC price signal that previously helped catalyze a robust expansion has to contend with a backdrop where demand signals off-chain-such as ETF flows and macro liquidity-are not as supportive as they were in the prior rally. The divergence between demand signals and supply-side patterns matters for traders who rely on a confluence of indicators to validate a bottom and confirm upside traction.

Several market observers emphasize that the current regime may not replicate the conditions that preceded the 2024 surge. For instance, a few analysts highlight the role of on-chain supply metrics in bottoming phases, noting that BTC's interaction with supply held by different market cohorts has historically aligned with pivotal inflection points. Yet the macro environment-with inflation not decisively cooling and liquidity expansions not broad-based-could stretch any relief rally's durability. This tension between on-chain indicators and macro liquidity creates a nuanced landscape for risk assets and for investors evaluating the risk/reward of new positions.



Monitor Bitcoin's price action around the 45,000 level as a reference point for potential support, with attention to whether downside risk resumes toward historical floors near 30,000 and 16,000.

Track ETF and fund flows related to both gold and Bitcoin on a 90-day basis to gauge whether risk-off capital is gravitating toward traditional assets or remaining skeptical of crypto exposure.

Watch inflation data releases, including personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and related Fed commentary, to assess whether liquidity conditions remain constrained or begin to loosen modestly.

Observe changes in on-chain demand indicators, including the BTC supply in profit/loss and the so-called demand-from-whales metrics, to determine whether buyers are stepping in with conviction or merely testing the bid. Follow macro risk sentiment and regulatory developments that could influence dollar liquidity and the propensity of market participants to reallocate capital into risk assets like cryptocurrencies.



Swissblock: analysis noting Bitcoin's 25 consecutive days in an extreme high-risk zone and its historical associations with bottoms.

Michael van de Poppe (X/Twitter): BTC vs supply in profit/loss chart showing price interaction with bottoming-phase levels.

RugaResearch: observations that 30-day apparent demand has oscillated between positive and negative, with selling pressure fading but without a sustained buying surge.

Ecoinometrics: notes on inflation trends (PCE near 2.9% YoY, core near 3.0%, core services above 3.4%) and the durability of deflationary or accommodative

Bold: ETF flow data indicating gold ETFs have surpassed spot Bitcoin ETF inflows on a 90-day rolling basis, with Bitcoin funds posting negative flows over the same period. Willy Woo: Bitcoin Flow Model commentary highlighting that near-term relief rallies may face selling pressure in a bear-dominated liquidity regime.

What to watch nextSources & verificationBitcoin's next inflection point: market structure and macro backdrop

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) (BTC ) now sits at a crossroads where the pattern that preceded the 2024 rally could re-emerge, but only if the macro and liquidity narratives align in a favorable way. The most visible signal is the extended period spent in an extreme high-risk zone-the longest since such measurements began-an indicator that historically cycles through a capitulation move before a durable bottom forms. The question that market participants are asking is whether this time is different enough for supply-demand dynamics to tip in the bulls' favor without the support of broad-based liquidity growth.

Supportive observations from on-chain analytics insist on a careful distinction between bottoming signals and the sustainability of a new upcycle. The BTC price has often traced major bottoms with a concurrent rebalancing of risk appetite among large holders; this rebalancing can occur even when the broader market weighs macro headwinds. In this context, the BTC price's interaction with the supply held by different groups-retail, retail-scale whales, and long-term holders-becomes a focal point for predicting whether a new phase of accumulation could take hold.

Yet the market narrative remains cautious. ETF and commodity flows tell a story of a risk-off tilt that sometimes moves capital away from crypto toward traditional stores of value. The outperformance of gold ETFs relative to spot Bitcoin funds over the last quarter underscores a broader investor preference for assets perceived as less volatile or less correlated with the crypto cycle. Inflation remains a factor; headline PCE around 2.9% year over year and core measures near 3% imply that the Federal Reserve's policy path could keep liquidity conditions constrained for longer than during prior upswings. While a relief rally to the $70,000–$80,000 zone is possible, analysts warn that any such move could confront renewed selling pressure if liquidity does not broaden or if risk sentiment deteriorates again.

From a market-structure standpoint, those observing BTC's price in relation to supply and demand markers point to two critical thresholds. The first is a near-term resistance cluster that has historically capped upside within bear markets, while the second is a set of longer-term supports near the mid-40,000s and lower, which could preserve the secular downtrend's integrity if breached. The interaction between price and the“profit/loss” distribution of BTC supply remains a useful lens for anticipating when a bottom may actually give way to a durable move higher, rather than a brief, volatile bounce.

Ultimately, the evolving environment suggests a more nuanced cycle than the one seen in past bull runs. While the bottoming signal is a notable datapoint, the absence of a synchronized, broad-based liquidity recovery means any upside move could be shallow and susceptible to flash selling. Market participants will likely need to weigh the on-chain signals against macro and policy-driven liquidity contours, accepting that the next bullish expansion, if it arrives, may unfold with a slower cadence and with greater sensitivity to inflation data, interest-rate expectations, and regulatory developments.

Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.