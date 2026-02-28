Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince, Arab Leaders Discuss Regional Military Escalation


2026-02-28 08:00:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed with Arab leaders on Saturday night the military escalation in the region.
Prince Mohammad, also Prime Minister, and Syrian president Ahmad Al-Sharaa discussed the situation in the region and Al-Sharaa voiced solidarity with Saudi Arabia, official SPA news agency reported.
He expressed Syria's rejection to violations of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, security and stability.
Prince Mohammad received a phone call from Sultan Haitham bin Tareq, of Oman, who stressed the importance of respecting sovereignty of nations and their territorial integrity.
The Saudi Crown prince also received a call from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun who condemned the Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and voiced solidarity with Saudi Arabia. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

