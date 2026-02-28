403
Kuwait Crown Prince, PM Briefed On Police Forces' Deployment, Dissemination Of News
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited Interior Ministry building Saturday and were received by First Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister were briefed about deployment of police forces nationwide, dissemination of awareness and accurate news in social media.
Their Highnesses were accompanied by Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and head of the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
