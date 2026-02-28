Source Available: Classified LLM Operator On Anthropicpentagon Standoff And Defense Procurement Consequences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Trump administration's move to bar Anthropic from federal use and the Pentagon's reported agreement with OpenAI, an executive overseeing active defense deployments is available to assess the procurement and governance consequences.

Ben Van Roo, CEO of Legion Intelligence, leads a company deploying agentic AI systems across operational environments within the U.S. Departments of War and Energy, and argues that the current public framing of the dispute obscures the operational realities within those environments.

“In practice, these models are not being used for autonomous lethal action. They are used to accelerate human analysis, surface intelligence gaps, and reduce decision latency. The public debate assumes autonomous weapons. The operational reality is analytic acceleration.”

He has publicly challenged the emerging dynamic in which private AI labs enforce product-level restrictions that effectively determine which lawful government use cases are permitted.

“Once embedded in operational systems, foundation models behave less like software subscriptions and more like infrastructure dependencies. If this standoff continues, procurement will not stall. It will reallocate within the quarter. Demand inside the national security system does not disappear because a policy team is uncomfortable.”

With active U.S. and allied strikes on Iranian targets, the analytic and operational timelines have further compressed.“In live crises, capability gaps are not theoretical. They change outcomes.” Van Roo said.

Van Roo can address:



How LLMs are currently implemented inside classified analytic and operational workflows

The national security risks on the table as the Pentagon moves from Anthropic to OpenAI amid conflict with Iran

What“lawful use” means in procurement and mission contexts

The practical effect of product-level carve-outs during active crises

How adversarial model distillation and open-source replication complicate unilateral restriction strategies The structural gap between corporate AI policy decisions and democratic oversight mechanisms

Available for on-the-record interviews, background briefings, and rapid response.

Media Contact:

Kyle Arteaga

...

