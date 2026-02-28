403
Kuwait Mod Announces Successful Interception Of Drone On Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The spokesman for Kuwait's Ministry of Defense Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said on Saturday that the Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base was targeted by a drone which was successfully intercepted by the Kuwait Air defense.
The Air defense successfully dealt with this threat, as part of the integrated air defense system to protect Kuwait's airspace and maintain its sovereignty.
Dealing with the drone was professionally and efficiently done, as part of accredited operational measures and plans in a manner that shows the level of readiness and potential of the Air defense units, he noted. He also referred to integration amongst different armed force units. (end)
