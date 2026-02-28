Post-Construction Cleaning Demand Rises Among Miami Renovators As The Prime Cleaner Expands Specialty Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Prime Cleaner's post-construction cleaning team removes construction dust and debris from newly built and renovated Miami homes."Miami homeowners and contractors are driving increased demand for professional post-construction cleaning services, with The Prime Cleaner reporting significant growth in this specialty category across South Florida.

MIAMI, FL - Demand for professional post-construction cleaning services is rising across Miami as homeowners complete renovations and contractors seek reliable cleaning partners for new builds. The Prime Cleaner has expanded its post-construction cleaning services to meet the growing need.

Miami's construction and renovation activity has remained strong, creating demand for specialized cleaning services that go beyond standard housekeeping. Post-construction cleaning addresses the unique challenges of removing fine dust particles, construction debris, and residue that accumulate during building and remodeling projects.

"Standard cleaning companies aren't equipped for post-construction work," said Jay McGough, founder and co-owner of The Prime Cleaner. "Construction dust is different-it's fine, it's pervasive, and it requires specific techniques and equipment to remove properly."

The company's post-construction cleaning services include detailed cleaning of all surfaces, removal of construction debris, interior window and glass cleaning, cabinet and closet cleaning, vent and fixture cleaning, and floor treatment appropriate to each surface type.

"Our post-fumigation cleaning in Wynwood was handled by Brian and the results were impressive," shared one recent client. "No residue, no smell, just a fresh and clean home."

Ana Tomasino, co-owner, notes that The Prime Cleaner works with both homeowners and contractors. "Contractors need a reliable partner who can come in after their work is done and prepare the space for the homeowner. We've built relationships with builders and renovation companies across Miami who trust us to represent their finished work well."

The Prime Cleaner's post-construction cleaning services start at $420, with pricing based on project scope and square footage. The company also offers deep cleaning and recurring housekeeping for homeowners who want ongoing maintenance after their project is complete.

For more information or to book a post-construction cleaning, visit or call (305) 575-2776.

About The Prime Cleaner

The Prime Cleaner is a premium residential cleaning company serving Miami's most discerning homeowners since 2021. Founded by Jay McGough and later joined by co-owner Ana Tomasino, this mother-son team has completed 10,000 cleanings and earned 500+ five-star reviews. The company serves Coral Gables, Brickell, Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Pinecrest, and surrounding Miami areas.

For more information, visit or call (305) 575-2776.