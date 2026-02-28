Kuwait Summons Iranian Ambassador After Drone Attack On Airport: Al Jazeera

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait's Foreign Ministry has summoned Iranian ambassador Mohammad Toutounchi over Iran's attack on the Gulf country, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier today, a drone targeted the Kuwait International Airport, resulting in minor injuries to a number of employees and limited damage to the passenger building.

In the Gulf, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE were also targeted by Iranian missiles or drones earlier today as part of a retaliatory wave of Iranian strikes following an attack on Iranian soil by the US and Israel.

"The ministry stressed that these attacks, particularly those targeting Kuwait International Airport, are a clear and blatant violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting civilian facilities and endangering civilians," Al jazeera said.