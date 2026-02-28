French President Calls For Emergency UN Security Council Meeting To Address Escalation In The Region
Macron wrote on his social media platform X: "France is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council."
"The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop," he added.
Macron warned that outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran carries grave consequences for international peace and security, adding that the Iranian regime now has no other option but to engage in good faith in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic programs.
