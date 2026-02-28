French President Calls For Emergency UN Security Council Meeting To Address Escalation In The Region

MENAFN - Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, stressing the need to halt the escalation in the Middle East.

Macron wrote on his social media platform X: "France is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council."

"The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop," he added.

Macron warned that outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran carries grave consequences for international peace and security, adding that the Iranian regime now has no other option but to engage in good faith in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic programs.