403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Mentions Potential of “Friendly Takeover” of Cuba Amid High‑Level Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has raised the idea that the United States could pursue a “friendly takeover of Cuba,” saying recent high‑level discussions between Washington and Havana could lead to major change, according to multiple reports.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is engaged in “talks … at a very high level” with Cuban officials, though he did not explain what a “friendly takeover” would actually involve. “They have no money. They have no anything right now … maybe we’ll have a friendly takeover of Cuba,” he said, referring to the island’s economic struggles.
Trump described Cuba as a nation facing severe financial and resource shortages and suggested that changes could be “very positive” for Cuban exiles in the United States, without providing specific policy details.
The president’s remarks come amid broader tensions between Washington and Havana, including recent diplomatic engagement and economic pressure on Cuba’s government. Reuters reported Havana has denied it is in “high‑level talks” with the US, even as analysts note the country is under intense economic strain.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is engaged in “talks … at a very high level” with Cuban officials, though he did not explain what a “friendly takeover” would actually involve. “They have no money. They have no anything right now … maybe we’ll have a friendly takeover of Cuba,” he said, referring to the island’s economic struggles.
Trump described Cuba as a nation facing severe financial and resource shortages and suggested that changes could be “very positive” for Cuban exiles in the United States, without providing specific policy details.
The president’s remarks come amid broader tensions between Washington and Havana, including recent diplomatic engagement and economic pressure on Cuba’s government. Reuters reported Havana has denied it is in “high‑level talks” with the US, even as analysts note the country is under intense economic strain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment