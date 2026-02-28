403
Trump Faces ‘Big Decision’ on Iran, Hints at Diplomacy, Force
(MENAFN) Trump Weighs Major Choice on Iran, Calls for ‘Meaningful’ Agreement
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is confronting what he described as a significant crossroads regarding Iran, indicating he remains open to diplomacy while not ruling out force.
Addressing an audience at an event in Texas, Trump underscored the gravity of the situation.
"Now, we have a big decision to make. You know that -- not easy, not easy. We have a very big decision to make," he said.
During his remarks, Trump asserted that tens of thousands of demonstrators had recently been killed in Iran, mentioning a figure of 32,000, though he did not elaborate on how that estimate was reached or cite a source.
Emphasizing the need for a substantive resolution, he added: "They want to make a deal, but got to make a deal that's meaningful," he said.
The president also pointed to US military action carried out last year, stating that American B-2 bombers had “hit them real hard” and claiming those strikes had dealt a serious blow to Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure.
Despite highlighting the military option, Trump signaled a preference for negotiations. "I'd rather do it the peaceful way, but they're very difficult people," he added.
