Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Pair In THIS Movie Together After Marriage Check Here

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda FIRST Movie After Marriage: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have begun a new chapter after their wedding. As fans celebrate their union, excitement now shifts to their upcoming projects

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially stepped into married life with an intimate two-day wedding ceremony held in Udaipur. Soon after sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram and receiving an overwhelming response from fans, the couple returned to their home in Hyderabad. A grand reception is expected to follow before they resume professional commitments.

The couple's first release after their wedding will reportedly be Ranabali, a Telugu period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays a bold and rebellious character set against the backdrop of 19th-century British-ruled India. The movie is slated for release on September 11 this year and is already generating buzz among fans eager to see Vijay on the big screen again.

So far, Rashmika and Vijay have shared screen space in two films. One turned out to be a massive commercial success, while the other underperformed at the box office.

Geeta Govindam is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Parasuram and produced by GA2 Pictures. The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Made on a modest budget of around ₹5 crore, it went on to collect approximately ₹132 crore worldwide, becoming a blockbuster and strengthening their on-screen chemistry in the eyes of audiences.

Dear Comrade (2019)

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, was a romantic action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Shruti Ramachandran. Despite being mounted on a larger budget of around ₹35 crore, the film earned close to ₹37 crore at the box office and failed to meet expectations commercially.

Work in Bollywood

Apart from their Telugu films, both actors have also explored Hindi cinema. Rashmika Mandanna has featured in multiple Bollywood projects and gained recognition among North Indian audiences. Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, made his Hindi debut with one film, which unfortunately did not perform well at the box office.

As they enter a new phase in their personal lives, fans are keen to see whether their future collaborations will recreate the magic of their earlier blockbuster.