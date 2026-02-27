Kazakhstan, U.S. Discuss Progress In Trade, Investment, And Multilateral Co-Op
President Tokayev welcomed the strong momentum in Kazakh-U.S. high-level political dialogue, which has contributed to strengthening multifaceted cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally. The sides emphasized the need for continued close coordination between relevant ministries to achieve practical results.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on further collaboration within the Board of Peace framework. Ambassador Stafft expressed deep appreciation for Kazakhstan's active engagement and efforts in advancing the Organization's objectives.
The Board of Peace was launched at the initiative of President Trump. Kazakhstan joined the body as a founding member in January this year during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
