How To Store Lemon Juice And Avoid High Summer Prices

Lemon prices soar in summer, but smart storage can save money. Learn easy ways to store lemon juice by freezing or refrigerating so you can enjoy fresh nimbu paani without worrying about rising costs.

Lemon prices are low when supply is high during the peak season. But once the season ends, production drops and prices shoot up. Summer demand for nimbu paani makes it worse. Storing juice beforehand is a total game-changer.For short-term storage, use airtight containers. Glass jars are best because the juice's acid won't alter the taste. Just wash and dry the jar, pour the juice, and pop it in the fridge. It will stay fresh for 3 to 4 weeks.To store juice for a long time, freeze it into ice cubes. Pour fresh juice into an ice tray and freeze it. Then, move the cubes to a zip-lock bag or an airtight box. This way, your lemon juice will last for 3 to 4 months. Just take a cube or two when you need it. Super convenient for summer!If you want to store whole lemons, put them in a zip-lock bag in the fridge. They'll stay fresh for up to a month. At room temperature, keep them in a cool, dark place, and they'll last for about a week. Storing juice is still the best way to avoid summer price shocks.