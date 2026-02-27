Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Narendra Modi Concludes Historic Israel Visit Highlights You Must Know!


2026-02-27 03:07:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day Israel visit and departed from Jerusalem for New Delhi on February 20. During talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, bilateral ties were elevated to a Special Strategic Partnership with major agreements across defence, tech, trade and innovation.

MENAFN27022026007385015968ID1110797643



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search