PM Narendra Modi Concludes Historic Israel Visit Highlights You Must Know!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day Israel visit and departed from Jerusalem for New Delhi on February 20. During talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, bilateral ties were elevated to a Special Strategic Partnership with major agreements across defence, tech, trade and innovation.

