Azerbaijan Repatriates 18 Citizens From Syria In 2025

Eighteen Azerbaijani citizens - including five women and 13 children - were repatriated from Syria in 2025 as a result of measures taken by relevant state authorities, AzerNEWS reports, citing the annual report of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman).

The announcement was made by Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of Azerbaijan's National Assembly, during a committee meeting dedicated to discussions of the Ombudsman's 2025 report.

Zahid Oruj stated that the repatriations were carried out within the framework of coordinated state efforts over the reporting year.

The committee chairman also noted that the Ombudsman's Office received 42,685 appeals in 2025.

He emphasized that over the past 15 years, the number of appeals submitted to the Ombudsman has demonstrated notable statistical dynamics. According to the report, the increase recorded in the number of appeals - a rise of 13,314 - is equivalent to the total annual number of appeals filed during the 2011–2015 period.

The figures, he suggested, reflect both growing public engagement with the institution and increasing awareness of legal rights and protections.