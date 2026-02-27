Nmoq Achieves Platinum Rating In GSAS Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) has received the Platinum rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) Operations' sustainable green building certification system, further underscoring Qatar Museums' position as a global pioneer in sustainable cultural institutions.

The certification was awarded following a rigorous assessment by the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD). The Platinum rating marks a global first for a museum under the GSAS Operations framework.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi said,“The National Museum of Qatar's advancement from Gold to Platinum under GSAS Operations marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. This achievement reflects Qatar Museums' long-term commitment to embedding environmental responsibility across our institutions, from building and design to day-to-day operations. As cultural leaders, we are proud to contribute to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 while setting new benchmarks for sustainable museum operations globally.”

The museum was presented with the Platinum award at the NMoQ Auditorium yesterday. The event was celebrated on Qatar Environment Day, coinciding with national efforts to protect and preserve the environment.

The recognition highlights NMoQ's continued excellence in operational sustainability and builds on its earlier achievement of a GSAS 4-Star rating for design and build certification in 2018, awarded ahead of the museum's official opening. It also reinforces Qatar Museums' reputation as a leader in advancing sustainable cultural infrastructure both in Qatar and internationally.

Head of Project Management Oversight and Director of Project Management at Qatar Museums Fahad Abdulla A Mana said,“Achieving the GSAS Platinum rating for the National Museum of Qatar is a proud moment that reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability in cultural institutions. This milestone is the result of dedicated efforts across our teams to embed environmental responsibility into every aspect of operations. It not only strengthens Qatar Museums' leadership in sustainable practices but also sets a benchmark for museums worldwide to follow.”

Chairman of GORD Dr. Yousef Alhorr said,“By upgrading their certification rating from Gold to Platinum, NMoQ has set a regional precedent for how cultural institutions can balance the preservation of heritage with the urgent demands of environmental sustainability. It is one thing to design a sustainable building, but it is a far greater challenge to operate it at peak efficiency over time. This achievement shows a higher level of institutional maturity, proving that it takes a dedicated, ongoing commitment to maintaining GSAS Operations certification for enhanced environmental performance.”