Change Of Number Of Shares And Votes In Kdventures AB

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are 659,528,128 shares, representing a total of 682,525,477 votes outstanding in the company, distributed among 2,555,261 shares of series A (with 25,552,610 votes) and 656,972,867 shares of series B (with 656,972,867 votes).

This information is information that KDventures AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CET on February 27, 2026.

About KDventures AB

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.

