EOSE Stock Records Worst Day Ever: Roth Capital Flags Execution Risks As Results Test Investor Appetite



Roth Capital analyst Chip Moore on Thursday cut the firm's price target on Eos Energy to $6 from $12 and maintained a 'Neutral' rating, according to TheFly.

Eos Energy Enterprises' stock plunged over 39% on Thursday, recording its worst day ever, after the company said that the path to profitability was delayed due to a rise in the company's material costs.

The stock closed at $6.74, its lowest level since August last year. Shares of Eos Energy have fallen more than 41% so far this year, compared with the 136% jump witnessed in 2025, when its growth was driven by opportunities in Puerto Rico, multiple eight-hour potential projects in California, and new direct and indirect data center projects.

Analyst Take On EOS

The firm said that the company's execution risks remain high after the results came in well below expectations and guidance. Roth said it expects the shares to remain catalyst-driven in the near-term.

Wall Street analysts have an average 'Buy' rating on EOSE stock, according to Koyin, with three out of eight analysts rating it 'Buy' and five 'Hold.' The average price target on the shares is $15.38, implying 128% upside to Thursday's closing price.

EOS Energy's New Prospect

This week, Bimergen Energy announced that its Redbird project, a 100 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system located in Texas, has been formally approved for participation under its Joint Development Agreement, and that the company has selected Eos Energy Enterprises' Z3 zinc-based battery technology for the project.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Eos Energy jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a day ago, with message volumes at extremely high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that EOSE stock was a“money grab.”

In the last 24 hours, the retail message volumes on the stock jumped nearly 1,930% on Stocktwits and the ticker witnessed a 3% spike in followers on the platform during the same period.

Another bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the current price was a“great entry.”

Shares of Eos Energy jumped 54% in the last 12 months.

