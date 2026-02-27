Teacher Suspended For 'Misconduct' On School Premises In J&K's Rajouri

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Feb 27 (IANS) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday placed a government school teacher under suspension for alleged 'misconduct'.

The chief education officer (CEO) of Rajouri district has placed a Teacher Grade-III posted at the Government Primary School Lanjhar, Zone Moughla, under suspension with immediate effect following serious allegations of misconduct, indiscipline, and dereliction of duty.

According to an official order, the action was taken after a report from the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Moughla stated that during an inspection conducted on February 18, the teacher was allegedly found in an intoxicated condition within the school premises during working hours, adversely affecting the academic environment.

The order further mentioned that the teacher had previously been served a notice seeking an explanation regarding absence from duty and alleged consumption of liquor during school hours.

However, authorities observed no satisfactory improvement in conduct. In addition, written complaints were reportedly received from staff members, parents, and members of the public alleging misbehaviour, harassment of staff, negligence in teaching duties, and conduct unbecoming of a government servant.

Terming the allegations as grave misconduct and a violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules, 1971, the Chief Education Officer, Rajouri, ordered suspension under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, pending a departmental inquiry.

During the suspension period, the teacher will remain attached to the office of the Zonal Education Officer, Khawas, and will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules.

There have been instances of teachers indulging in misconduct from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the past as well. Authorities have stepped in promptly in all such cases and ensured that the erring teachers are punished as per the service regulation rules. There were also cases where teachers resorted to physical punishment of students, with some students sustaining grievous injuries during such punishment.

The government has been asserting firmly that there is no provision of physical punishment in schools, colleges and all other educational/ training institutions.