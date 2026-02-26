How An Indian Restaurant In Israel Played Cupid For PM Netanyahu

Reena Pushkarna, renowned Restaurateur and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award Recipient, expressed her gratitude towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for mentioning her in his press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pushkarna, while talking to ANI, said that it was culinary diplomacy for her, and that her wish was granted as PM Modi thanked her. She said, "I thank our Prime Minister Bibi (Benjamin) Netanyahu that for him India and Indian cuisine hold a lot of importance... It is a very close relationship, and their whole family has been visiting me for the last 30 years... For me, it is culinary diplomacy... He (PM Modi) thanked me... My wish was granted."

Netanyahu's 'Great Personal Debt' to India

Her restaurant unknowingly played Cupid for Netanyahu. He said that he owed India a "great personal debt" as he revealed that prior to marrying his wife Sara they had both met and enjoyed the "unbelievable food" at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv.

"First of all, the food was unbelievable. Sara was introduced to it for the first time, it made for a great first date, not only was the food excellent, the date was excellent too. Obviously, I am indebted to you, as are my children," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu confessed that his wife chose an Indian restaurant as a venue for their date. The date eventually was excellent, and so was the food, he recalled.

Adressing the India-Israel Exchange of MoUs and Press Statements with PM Modi, Netanyahu said, "I owe India a great personal debt. When I met Sara (his wife) for the first time, I think our first or second date was in an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv. It was Reena Pushkarna.

Table No 8 and Butter Chicken

In 1991, Sara married Benjamin Netanyahu. They have two sons, Yair and Avner. Meanwhile, in a 2022 interview with ANI 'Tandoori Tel Aviv', Reena Pushkarna, the owner of the Indian restaurant in Israel's Tel Aviv said that Netanyahu had met Sara on their first date here. "The first date of PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu was on this, Table No 8." Reena Pushkarna, recalled.

Netanyahu, she said loves Indian food and orders at least twice a week. He loves butter chicken and karahi chicken. (ANI)

