URBANICA Introduces In-Desk Power With USB-C To Simplify Cable Management For Modern Workstations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA today introduced its In-Desk Power Module with USB-C to help modern workstations simplify charging and reduce cable clutter by bringing power access directly to the desktop. Designed for home offices, hybrid teams, and shared workstations, the module keeps essential ports within easy reach and helps desks stay visually clean.

When power sits on the floor or behind furniture, cords sprawl across the workspace. URBANICA's in-desk approach puts outlets where devices actually live, so cables can run shorter and route downward instead of across the surface.

“Most cable clutter starts with power that's too far from where devices actually live,” said a URBANICA spokesperson.“By putting USB-C and outlets directly in the work surface, the setup stays clean, chargers stay accessible, and workstations are easier to reset for different users.”

Key specs and what it's built for

URBANICA's In-Desk Power Module includes:



4 AC outlets

USB-B and USB-C ports

Powder-coated steel construction

3-year warranty $85 list price



“Hybrid teams need desks that adapt to different devices every day,” said a URBANICA spokesperson.“In-desk power makes it simple for anyone to plug in quickly, keep cords controlled, and maintain a workstation that looks professional from every angle.”

Quick setup guidance for cleaner desks

To reduce visible cords and make workstations easier to maintain, URBANICA recommends:



Place power near primary device zones so cords do not cross the desktop

Route adapters and slack into an under-desk containment area Use a single drop path to the wall or floor outlet



Availability

The In-Desk Power Module is available now at UrbanicaFurniture. The product page lists free Standard Ground shipping with estimated delivery in 3 to 5 business days, depending on location.

About URBANICA

URBANICA designs premium ergonomic office furniture and workspace accessories for modern work, including desks, seating, and power and cable management solutions.

