URBANICA Introduces In-Desk Power With USB-C To Simplify Cable Management For Modern Workstations
When power sits on the floor or behind furniture, cords sprawl across the workspace. URBANICA's in-desk approach puts outlets where devices actually live, so cables can run shorter and route downward instead of across the surface.
“Most cable clutter starts with power that's too far from where devices actually live,” said a URBANICA spokesperson.“By putting USB-C and outlets directly in the work surface, the setup stays clean, chargers stay accessible, and workstations are easier to reset for different users.”
Key specs and what it's built for
URBANICA's In-Desk Power Module includes:
- 4 AC outlets USB-B and USB-C ports Powder-coated steel construction 3-year warranty $85 list price
“Hybrid teams need desks that adapt to different devices every day,” said a URBANICA spokesperson.“In-desk power makes it simple for anyone to plug in quickly, keep cords controlled, and maintain a workstation that looks professional from every angle.”
Quick setup guidance for cleaner desks
To reduce visible cords and make workstations easier to maintain, URBANICA recommends:
- Place power near primary device zones so cords do not cross the desktop Route adapters and slack into an under-desk containment area Use a single drop path to the wall or floor outlet
Availability
The In-Desk Power Module is available now at UrbanicaFurniture. The product page lists free Standard Ground shipping with estimated delivery in 3 to 5 business days, depending on location.
About URBANICA
URBANICA designs premium ergonomic office furniture and workspace accessories for modern work, including desks, seating, and power and cable management solutions.
Media contact
URBANICA Furniture
...
Website:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Twitter:
LinkedIn:
Reddit:
Quora:
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment