Privacy Experts Urge Sydney Businesses To Strengthen Secure Document Destruction As Breach Risk Rises

Sydney firms are urged to review paper disposal practices as data breach notifications continue to go up across Australia.

Harrington Park, NSW - February 26, 2026 - Privacy advisers are urging organisations across Sydney to tighten how they dispose of paper records after Australia observed a record 1,113 notifiable data breach notifications in 2024, and 532 breach notifications between January & June 2025. Experts say that sensitive information can be exposed long after it is printed, filed, and forgotten.

Although cyber incidents dominate coverage, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner reports most notified breaches were linked to malicious or criminal attacks, with material numbers also attributed to human error. Privacy specialists warn that the same gaps that lead to digital incidents can also leave paper vulnerable through unsecured archives, misplaced files, shared printers, and improper disposal during cleanouts or relocations.

Hello Shred says Sydney organisations are increasingly asking for auditable end to end disposal, including locked collection, documented transport, and certified destruction. Businesses can book a paper shredding service in sydney that includes locked on site bins placed and collected to suit volume, so confidential paperwork is secured immediately rather than sitting in open recycling or general waste areas.

Dean Taylor, Owner of Hello Shred, said, "Record breach notifications are a wake up call for any workplace still storing years of customer and employee paperwork. Office moves, retention reviews, and end of financial year cleanouts are the moments when documents get mishandled. We focus on secure containment on site, controlled pickup, and proof that material was destroyed properly."

Hello Shred's document shredding in Sydney starts at 79 dollars, with charges subject to change based on the flexibility required. Shredding bins are available for flexible periods including 2 weeks, 4 weeks, and 12 weeks, so teams can fill them at their own pace, or the business can collect archive boxes by arrangement. For fast turnaround, the company offers mobile document shredding in sydney with delivery and pickup scheduled at convenient times.

Collected material is transported for destruction at a highly secure facility in Kingsgrove in Sydney, with background checked drivers and GPS tracked vehicles. Hello Shred provides collection records and a certificate of destruction for each job, and the shredded paper is recycled to support a sustainable outcome. For organisations seeking Secure paper shredding in Sydney, services are available as regular collections or one off cleanouts to match operational needs.

Taylor added, "What privacy experts want is routine governance that stands up in an audit. That means locked bins, a defensible chain of custody, and a clear certificate at the end. For many teams, opting for mobile shredding in Sydney is the simplest way to reduce risk without adding admin time, and it shows customers you take privacy seriously."

To learn more or book, book document shredding in Sydney through Hello Shred's website or choose a credible Sydney document shredding service designed for both compliance programs and practical cleanouts.

About Company:

Hello Shred offers secure document destruction services across Sydney at competitive prices. To know more, visit