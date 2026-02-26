Umerov: Another Round Of Talks Concludes In Geneva

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Following the meetings, together with Davyd Arakhamia and representatives of the American side – Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – we held a joint call with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to discuss the outcomes of the meeting and the next steps," Umerov said.

According to him, preparations are underway for the next round.

"We are working on finalizing the security parameters, economic decisions, and agreed positions that should form the basis for further arrangements. The objective is to make the next trilateral meeting involving the United States and Russia as substantive as possible," Umerov said.

Next round of peace talks to be held in Abu Dhabi in early March – Zelensky

Particular attention was devoted to the economic track and long-term support mechanisms for Ukraine.

"Together with the Government's economic team, including Oleksii Sobolev, and our American partners, we conducted a detailed review of the document on Ukraine's recovery. It was agreed that our teams will continue working on further detailing the document – in particular regarding future reconstruction and the investment plan," Umerov said.

He also expressed gratitude to Switzerland for organizing the negotiations and creating the conditions for the work.

"We thank President Donald J. Trump and his team for their active engagement and consistent support of the process," Umerov added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine