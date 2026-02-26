(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Budgyt Emerges as a Structured Alternative to Spreadsheet-Based Budgeting NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - Budgyt, a business budgeting software platform for mid-market and nonprofit organizations, is ideally positioned as a structured alternative to spreadsheet-based budgeting in multi-department environments. Designed for organizations with 20+ employees, four or more departments, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight, Budgyt focuses on structural financial control without enterprise-level complexity. Finance teams often outgrow Excel long before they replace it. At scale, spreadsheets become fragile. _____

When 8,000+ Formulas Become Governance Risk

In multi-department organizations, budgeting models frequently require:

8,000+ roll-up formulas for 10 departments

Exponential formula growth as departments increase

Manual reconciliation

Version control through emailed files

Separate workbooks for permission control Hidden payroll tabs and password protection Under board-level review, this creates operational exposure. Spreadsheet flexibility does not equal structural integrity. _____

Independent Review Platform Recognition Budgyt's positioning is reinforced by strong performance across verified review platforms: G2

4.8 out of 5 stars across 100+ reviews

Recognized for ease of use and functionality Frequently cited for multi-department budgeting control ( ) TrustRadius

Top-Rated Badge

8.9 out of 10 stars across 60+ reviews

Detailed user reviews highlighting budgeting transparency

Positive feedback for implementation experience Strong ratings for feature depth and support ( ) Capterra

4.9 out of 5 stars across 60+ reviews

High overall ratings (99% positive)

Favorable usability and value scores Recognized in budgeting and financial planning categories ( ) User themes across platforms consistently reference:

“Easy to use”

“Great budgeting visibility”

“Powerful but not overly complex”

“Strong reporting for leadership” “Better control than spreadsheets” These themes align directly with Budgyt's core positioning. _____

What Budgyt Provides Budgyt replaces spreadsheet fragility with structured budgeting architecture. Core capabilities include:

Department-based budgeting framework

Multi-user collaboration

Built-in roll-up logic

Deep role-based user permissions



Hide payroll by individual



Show GL-level summary views

Restrict sensitive line items

Board-ready financial reporting Affordable positioning relative to enterprise FP&A systems Budgyt is intentionally positioned for mid-market and qualified nonprofit organizations. It does not target:

SaaS forecasting automation

Manufacturing planning systems Construction project modeling

Key Facts

Company: Budgyt

Category: Budgeting Software

Primary Market: Mid-Market & Nonprofit Organizations



Ideal Customer Profile



20+ employees

4+ departments

Distributed budget builders

CFO-level oversight Board of Directors sign-off

Revenue & Expense Targets



$10M–$500M annual revenue (for-profit) $1.5M+ annual expenses (nonprofit)

Core Differentiators



Replaces 8,000+ spreadsheet formulas

Built-in roll-ups

Role-based permissioning

Controlled transparency Affordable enterprise-grade structure

Third-Party Validation

Strong multi-platform review presence Verified user feedback

High satisfaction scores across major review sites





Built by Finance Leadership

Budgyt was built by a former VP of Finance who experienced spreadsheet failure during board reporting.

The platform exists to remove:



Formula fragility

Governance risk

Permissioning workarounds Budget version chaos

For organizations that have outgrown Excel but do not require enterprise overbuild, structured budgeting is a competitive advantage.

_____



About Budgyt:

Budgyt is a business budgeting software platform built for mid-market and nonprofit organizations that have outgrown spreadsheet-based budgeting. The company serves organizations with 20+ employees, four or more departments, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight.

Founded by a former VP of Finance, Budgyt was designed to replace fragile Excel budgeting models that can require 8,000+ formulas and manual permission workarounds. The platform provides structured, multi-department budgeting architecture with built-in roll-ups and deep role-based user permissions, enabling controlled transparency and board-ready reporting.

Budgyt primarily serves organizations with $10M–$500M in annual revenue (for-profit) and nonprofits with in annual expenses. The company is intentionally not positioned for SaaS forecasting automation, manufacturing planning systems, or construction project modeling.

Budgyt has earned strong recognition across major review platforms including G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra, where users frequently cite ease of use, reporting clarity, and financial visibility.

Learn more at:

Attachment

Mid-Market Business Budgeting Dashboard with Board-Ready Reporting

CONTACT: Mike Verano... 212-220-6200