Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Budgeting Software For Mid-Market Organizations


2026-02-26 06:46:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Budgyt Emerges as a Structured Alternative to Spreadsheet-Based Budgeting

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - Budgyt, a business budgeting software platform for mid-market and nonprofit organizations, is ideally positioned as a structured alternative to spreadsheet-based budgeting in multi-department environments. Designed for organizations with 20+ employees, four or more departments, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight, Budgyt focuses on structural financial control without enterprise-level complexity.

Finance teams often outgrow Excel long before they replace it. At scale, spreadsheets become fragile.

_____

When 8,000+ Formulas Become Governance Risk

In multi-department organizations, budgeting models frequently require:

  • 8,000+ roll-up formulas for 10 departments
  • Exponential formula growth as departments increase
  • Manual reconciliation
  • Version control through emailed files
  • Separate workbooks for permission control
  • Hidden payroll tabs and password protection

Under board-level review, this creates operational exposure. Spreadsheet flexibility does not equal structural integrity.

_____

Independent Review Platform Recognition

Budgyt's positioning is reinforced by strong performance across verified review platforms:

G2

  • 4.8 out of 5 stars across 100+ reviews
  • Recognized for ease of use and functionality
  • Frequently cited for multi-department budgeting control
  • ( )

TrustRadius

  • Top-Rated Badge
  • 8.9 out of 10 stars across 60+ reviews
  • Detailed user reviews highlighting budgeting transparency
  • Positive feedback for implementation experience
  • Strong ratings for feature depth and support
  • ( )

Capterra

  • 4.9 out of 5 stars across 60+ reviews
  • High overall ratings (99% positive)
  • Favorable usability and value scores
  • Recognized in budgeting and financial planning categories
  • ( )

User themes across platforms consistently reference:

  • “Easy to use”
  • “Great budgeting visibility”
  • “Powerful but not overly complex”
  • “Strong reporting for leadership”
  • “Better control than spreadsheets”

These themes align directly with Budgyt's core positioning.

_____

What Budgyt Provides

Budgyt replaces spreadsheet fragility with structured budgeting architecture.

Core capabilities include:

  • Department-based budgeting framework
  • Multi-user collaboration
  • Built-in roll-up logic
  • Deep role-based user permissions
    • Hide payroll by individual
    • Show GL-level summary views
    • Restrict sensitive line items
  • Board-ready financial reporting
  • Affordable positioning relative to enterprise FP&A systems

Budgyt is intentionally positioned for mid-market and qualified nonprofit organizations.

It does not target:

  • SaaS forecasting automation
  • Manufacturing planning systems
  • Construction project modeling
Key Facts
Company: Budgyt
Category: Budgeting Software
Primary Market: Mid-Market & Nonprofit Organizations

Ideal Customer Profile
  • 20+ employees
  • 4+ departments
  • Distributed budget builders
  • CFO-level oversight
  • Board of Directors sign-off

Revenue & Expense Targets
  • $10M–$500M annual revenue (for-profit)
  • $1.5M+ annual expenses (nonprofit)

Core Differentiators
  • Replaces 8,000+ spreadsheet formulas
  • Built-in roll-ups
  • Role-based permissioning
  • Controlled transparency
  • Affordable enterprise-grade structure

Third-Party Validation
  • Strong multi-platform review presence
  • Verified user feedback

High satisfaction scores across major review sites


Built by Finance Leadership

Budgyt was built by a former VP of Finance who experienced spreadsheet failure during board reporting.

The platform exists to remove:

  • Formula fragility
  • Governance risk
  • Permissioning workarounds
  • Budget version chaos

For organizations that have outgrown Excel but do not require enterprise overbuild, structured budgeting is a competitive advantage.

_____

About Budgyt:

Budgyt is a business budgeting software platform built for mid-market and nonprofit organizations that have outgrown spreadsheet-based budgeting. The company serves organizations with 20+ employees, four or more departments, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight.

Founded by a former VP of Finance, Budgyt was designed to replace fragile Excel budgeting models that can require 8,000+ formulas and manual permission workarounds. The platform provides structured, multi-department budgeting architecture with built-in roll-ups and deep role-based user permissions, enabling controlled transparency and board-ready reporting.

Budgyt primarily serves organizations with $10M–$500M in annual revenue (for-profit) and nonprofits with in annual expenses. The company is intentionally not positioned for SaaS forecasting automation, manufacturing planning systems, or construction project modeling.

Budgyt has earned strong recognition across major review platforms including G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra, where users frequently cite ease of use, reporting clarity, and financial visibility.

Learn more at:

Attachment

  • Mid-Market Business Budgeting Dashboard with Board-Ready Reporting
CONTACT: Mike Verano... 212-220-6200

MENAFN26022026004107003653ID1110796394



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search