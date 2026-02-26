(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Budgyt Emerges as a Structured Alternative to Spreadsheet-Based Budgeting
NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - Budgyt, a business budgeting software platform for mid-market and nonprofit organizations, is ideally positioned as a structured alternative to spreadsheet-based budgeting in multi-department environments. Designed for organizations with 20+ employees, four or more departments, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight, Budgyt focuses on structural financial control without enterprise-level complexity.
Finance teams often outgrow Excel long before they replace it. At scale, spreadsheets become fragile.
_____
When 8,000+ Formulas Become Governance Risk
In multi-department organizations, budgeting models frequently require:
8,000+ roll-up formulas for 10 departments Exponential formula growth as departments increase Manual reconciliation Version control through emailed files Separate workbooks for permission control Hidden payroll tabs and password protection
Under board-level review, this creates operational exposure. Spreadsheet flexibility does not equal structural integrity.
_____
Independent Review Platform Recognition
Budgyt's positioning is reinforced by strong performance across verified review platforms:
G2
4.8 out of 5 stars across 100+ reviews Recognized for ease of use and functionality Frequently cited for multi-department budgeting control
TrustRadius
Top-Rated Badge 8.9 out of 10 stars across 60+ reviews Detailed user reviews highlighting budgeting transparency Positive feedback for implementation experience Strong ratings for feature depth and support
Capterra
4.9 out of 5 stars across 60+ reviews High overall ratings (99% positive) Favorable usability and value scores Recognized in budgeting and financial planning categories
User themes across platforms consistently reference:
“Easy to use” “Great budgeting visibility” “Powerful but not overly complex” “Strong reporting for leadership” “Better control than spreadsheets”
These themes align directly with Budgyt's core positioning.
_____
What Budgyt Provides
Budgyt replaces spreadsheet fragility with structured budgeting architecture.
Core capabilities include:
Department-based budgeting framework Multi-user collaboration Built-in roll-up logic Deep role-based user permissions
Hide payroll by individual Show GL-level summary views Restrict sensitive line items Board-ready financial reporting Affordable positioning relative to enterprise FP&A systems
Budgyt is intentionally positioned for mid-market and qualified nonprofit organizations.
It does not target:
SaaS forecasting automation Manufacturing planning systems Construction project modeling
| Key Facts
Company: Budgyt
Category: Budgeting Software
Primary Market: Mid-Market & Nonprofit Organizations
Ideal Customer Profile
20+ employees 4+ departments Distributed budget builders CFO-level oversight Board of Directors sign-off
Revenue & Expense Targets
$10M–$500M annual revenue (for-profit) $1.5M+ annual expenses (nonprofit)
Core Differentiators
Replaces 8,000+ spreadsheet formulas Built-in roll-ups Role-based permissioning Controlled transparency Affordable enterprise-grade structure
Third-Party Validation
Strong multi-platform review presence Verified user feedback
High satisfaction scores across major review sites
Built by Finance Leadership
Budgyt was built by a former VP of Finance who experienced spreadsheet failure during board reporting.
The platform exists to remove:
Formula fragility Governance risk Permissioning workarounds Budget version chaos
For organizations that have outgrown Excel but do not require enterprise overbuild, structured budgeting is a competitive advantage.
_____
About Budgyt:
Budgyt is a business budgeting software platform built for mid-market and nonprofit organizations that have outgrown spreadsheet-based budgeting. The company serves organizations with 20+ employees, four or more departments, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight.
Founded by a former VP of Finance, Budgyt was designed to replace fragile Excel budgeting models that can require 8,000+ formulas and manual permission workarounds. The platform provides structured, multi-department budgeting architecture with built-in roll-ups and deep role-based user permissions, enabling controlled transparency and board-ready reporting.
Budgyt primarily serves organizations with $10M–$500M in annual revenue (for-profit) and nonprofits with in annual expenses. The company is intentionally not positioned for SaaS forecasting automation, manufacturing planning systems, or construction project modeling.
Budgyt has earned strong recognition across major review platforms including G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra, where users frequently cite ease of use, reporting clarity, and financial visibility.
Learn more at:
Attachment
Mid-Market Business Budgeting Dashboard with Board-Ready Reporting
CONTACT: Mike Verano...
212-220-6200
MENAFN26022026004107003653ID1110796394
CommentsNo comment