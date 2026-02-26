Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventiva To Participate In Four Upcoming March Investor Conferences


2026-02-26 04:31:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daix (France), New York (United States), February 26, 2026 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA ) (“Inventiva” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of an oral therapy for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that the Company's leadership will participate in one-on-one meetings and presentations during the following upcoming investor events:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference – March 2-4, 2026
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Time of fireside chat: 10:30am EST
Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – March 9-11, 2026
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Time of presentation: 10:00am EDT
Location: Miami, Florida

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – March 10-12, 2026
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Time of fireside chat: 11:00am EDT
Location: Miami, Florida

UBS Biotech Conference: Catalyst for Change – March 8-10, 2026
Location: Miami, Florida

The presentation and fireside chats will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Investor Presentations section of the website.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of an oral small molecule therapy for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA).

Contacts

Investor Relations
David Nikodem: ...
Patricia L. Bank: ...		 Media Relations
Pascaline Clerc: ...
Alexis Feinberg: ...

