Sailpoint Integrates With New Extended Plan For AWS Security Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This strategic integration empowers AWS customers to move beyond visibility and take control, providing a unified platform to discover, purchase, and govern every identity at the heart of their cloud security strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL ), a leader in enterprise security today announced that SailPoint Identity Security Accelerator is now integrated with the Extended plan in AWS Security Hub, Amazon Web Services' unified security solution. This integration enables customers to streamline procurement and centrally manage identity security and governance, through a single-vendor experience with one contract, one bill, consolidated support, and flexible pricing through AWS. Security Hub Extended plan brings together AWS detection services and curated partner solutions from endpoint and identity to security operations and artificial intelligence. These solutions enable defense-in-depth across your organization while simplifying deployment.

“CISOs face a dual challenge: managing an explosion of cloud applications and identities while trying to simplify their security stack,” said Chandra Gnanasambandam, EVP Product and Chief Technology Officer for SailPoint.“This initiative with AWS addresses the challenge head-on. This is about delivering convenience coupled with a unified command center for cloud and identity security. By embedding our deep identity expertise directly into the fabric of AWS, we are empowering customers to turn complex security data into actionable intelligence to confidently accelerate their journey to a zero-trust architecture.”

The integration with AWS Security Hub Extended allows organizations to leverage their existing AWS relationship to purchase and deploy SailPoint's identity security platform. This simplifies vendor management and allows security teams to gain critical visibility and control over user access more quickly and efficiently.

This collaboration empowers customers to accelerate their security programs by combining the power of the cloud with expert-led identity security.

“SailPoint has been a very good, solid solution for us. Together with AWS, it fits perfectly into our digital transformation journey and has positioned us for long-term success,” said Isaac Abbs, Chief Information Officer and Assistant Vice Chancellor for IT, Pima Community College.

About SailPoint Identity Security Accelerator

SailPoint Identity Security Accelerator is an expert-led solution that brings clarity to complex cloud environments by automating the complete identity lifecycle and simplifying compliance management. This comprehensive offering includes:



The Identity Security Cloud Foundations suite, providing core capabilities like access modeling, lifecycle management, compliance management, analytics, and the SailPoint Platform.

SailPoint Accelerated Application Management for enhanced visibility, compliance, and intelligence across your applications with robust workflows. Professional Services support to ensure a smooth, expert-led deployment and accelerated application onboarding.



By combining this powerful technology with a proven partnership, the solution enables organizations to protect their most critical assets while enabling business velocity.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today's enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

