Stifel Reports January 2026 Operating Data
|Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)
|As of
|% Change
|(millions)
|1/31/2026
|1/31/2025
|12/31/2025
|1/31/2025
|12/31/2025
|Total client assets
|$ 561,061
|$509,671
|$551,863
|10
|%
|2
|%
|Fee-based client assets
|$ 229,423
|$197,298
|$224,488
|16
|%
|2
|%
|Private Client Group fee-based client assets
|$ 201,396
|$172,468
|$196,718
|17
|%
|2
|%
|Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale)
|$ 22,311
|$21,118
|$22,427
|6
|%
|(1
|)%
|Client money market and insured product(1)
|$ 25,911
|$27,936
|$26,633
|(7
|)%
|(3
|)%
|Treasury deposits(2)
|$ 9,139
|$5,363
|$9,262
|70
|%
|(1
|)%
(1) Includes Smart Rate deposits, Sweep deposits, Third-party Bank Sweep Program, and Other Sweep cash.
(2) Includes Other Bank deposits and Third-party Commercial Treasury deposits, which represent Venture, Fund, and Commercial deposits at Stifel Bancorp and third-party banks.
Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at . For global disclosures, please visit /investor-relations/press-releases.
Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447 | Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271- 3610 | /investor-relations
