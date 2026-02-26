Hut 8 Partners With Vertiv To Speed-Up A.I. Data Centres

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Canadian crypto miner Hut 8 (TSX: $HUT) is partnering with Ohio based Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: $VRT) to speed-up artificial intelligence (A.I.) data centre workflows by as much as 50%.

In a news release, the two companies said that their new collaboration aims to reduce onsite time-to-token by up to 50% and reduce space by as much as 30%.

Hut 8 and Vertiv said they plan to work together to scale repeatable A.I. infrastructure and accelerate schedule certainty at data centres across North America.

The partnership comes as demand for A.I. training and inference capacity accelerates and technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: $MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: $NVDA) complain that data centres cannot scale fast enough.

Data centres are facing constraints that threaten project timelines, according to Hut 8 and Vertiv.

"The industry is reaching the limits of what traditional, sequential construction can deliver," said Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Vertiv. "This isn't just prefabrication; it is convergence and interoperability unlocking compounding gains in speed and efficiency."

Vertiv's CEO adds that the partnership with Hut 8 will deliver tangible financial advantages for hyperscalers such as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: $META) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: $GOOGL).

Going forward, Hut 8 will integrate Vertiv's OneCore converged physical infrastructure into its data centre projects.

"Collaborating with Vertiv to deploy the Vertiv OneCore architecture strengthens our ability to standardize design, maintain rigorous delivery timelines, and enhance execution confidence for large-scale AI infrastructure projects," said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8.

Hut 8 is expanding its core Bitcoin mining operations into new areas such as A.I. data centres and high-performance computing.

HUT stock has risen 255% over the last 12 months to trade at $75.75 U.S. per share.

VRT stock has gained 165% in the past year to trade at $262.19 U.S. a share.