FTI Strategic Communications Revenues Rise 14.8% In Q4
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - FTI Consulting's strategic communications segment posted double-digit growth in the fourth quarter, with revenues rising 14.8% year-over-year to $99.4 million.
Revenues increased from $86.6 million in the prior-year period. Excluding the estimated positive impact of foreign exchange, revenues rose 12.1%. The increase was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation services and a $5.3 million increase in pass-through revenues.
Segment operating income rose to $18.0 million, compared to $12.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted segment EBITDA was $19.0 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, compared to $13.8 million, or 15.9%, a year earlier.
The Q4 performance caps a steady year for the segment. In the third quarter, strategic communications revenues rose 7.4% to $89.4 million, driven largely by corporate reputation and crisis communications work. In the second quarter, revenues increased more than 20% year-over-year to $102.7 million.
Mark McCall, global segment leader of strategic communications and leader of Americas economic & financial consulting, said growth was driven by sustained demand across corporate reputation, M&A and activism-related advisory work.
“It was a good year - strong growth across the entire business, particularly in the Americas,” McCall said.“We're continuing to invest in people in areas we've talked about in the past - growth and M&A, activism, geopolitical issues - where our public affairs and government affairs practices really help.”
He cited activism defense work for Phillips 66 and M&A assignments including advising Ferrero Group on its acquisition of WK Kellogg, supporting Volaris on its merger with Viva Aerobus, and advising Smiths Group on carve-outs of Smiths Detection and Interconnect alongside activist defense against Elliott and Engine Capital.
Companywide, FTI reported fourth-quarter revenues of $990.7 million, up 10.7% from $894.9 million in the prior-year quarter. For the full year, revenues increased 2.4% to a record $3.789 billion. The company expects 2026 revenues to range between $3.940 billion and $4.100 billion, with EPS projected between $8.90 and $9.60.
