ASEZA Finalizes Preparations For Digital Truck Entry, Exit Regulation Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 26 (Petra) – Chairperson of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Shadi Majali underscored the strategic importance of the truck entry and exit regulation project in Aqaba, describing it as a cornerstone in advancing the city's transport and logistics ecosystem and reinforcing its position as a regional trade gateway.During a visit to Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions, Majali reviewed the final technical and operational preparations ahead of the project's official launch on March 1, 2026. The visit highlighted the project's anticipated impact on improving operational efficiency at ports, loading and unloading facilities, and the southern industrial zone, as well as its broader role in organizing freight movement across the city.Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions had earlier signed an agreement with the ASEZA to manage, operate, and further develop the project. The company is 50 percent owned by Aqaba Development Corporation, the Authority's investment arm, in partnership with a strategic investor. The initiative is expected to enhance digital governance of freight traffic, strengthen oversight mechanisms, and elevate the quality and reliability of logistics services in Aqaba.Majali received a comprehensive briefing from the company's General Manager, Ahmed Alem, who outlined the readiness of the digital infrastructure, the integration of advanced IT systems, and the phased operational plan designed to ensure a smooth rollout without disruption to ongoing activities. He noted that the project represents a significant step toward streamlining freight movement and regulating truck traffic in line with best practices.Majali said the initiative will improve cargo handling efficiency, optimize traffic flow, and bolster the competitiveness of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone as a regional logistics hub, thereby supporting supply chain resilience and facilitating trade flows.For his part, Alem said the company has finalized all technical and administrative requirements, including the retention and integration of existing project staff to safeguard national expertise and ensure operational continuity during the transition phase. He added that the system is fully prepared to commence operations in accordance with approved standards.