Alpha Controls Launches New Website, Marking Continued Growth Of Canadian Instrumentation Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a Canadian, family-owned business and your precision partner, announced the launch of its new website today, marking an important milestone in the company's continued growth as a leading provider of instrumentation and precision solutions.

The new website modernizes Alpha Controls' digital presence while reinforcing it's long-standing commitment to accuracy, compliance, and customer service. The new platform is designed to enhance the customer experience and simplify access to its instrumentation, calibration, and validation services.

The new website delivers a modern, streamlined digital experience designed to improve how customers discover and engage with Alpha Controls' full range of measurement instruments, ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration services, and regulatory validation solutions. Built with usability, performance, and search visibility in mind, the platform reflects the company's ongoing commitment to accuracy, compliance, and service excellence.

“Our capabilities have grown, and it was important that our digital presence evolve with them,” said Tara Vincar, Director of Marketing.“As a Canadian company supporting customers nationwide, this new website better reflects who we are today and provides a more efficient way for customers to engage with our team, our services, and our technical expertise.”

Built to enhance the customer experience, the new Alpha Controls website makes finding the right solutions faster, clearer, and more intuitive than ever before.

Website Enhancements Include:



Improved Navigation and Content Structure to make it easier to explore Alpha Controls' instrumentation and services portfolio

Expanded Service Pages providing clearer insight into accredited calibration, on-site services, calibration capabilities, and validation expertise

An intuitive browsing experience across devices delivers a consistent, easy-to-use experience whether you're on desktop, tablet, or mobile

Clear visibility into new service offerings allowing customers to quickly discover expanded capabilities

Solutions tailored to your industry allows you to explore services and solutions relevant to your industry

A new powerful on-site search for faster access to products, services, and technical information

Improved performance with mobile-responsive design and faster load times

A more modern, on-brand visual experience bringing the Alpha Controls brand to life with new imagery and video content A streamlined, customer-focused eCommerce experience designed to simplify product selection and support confident purchasing



Together, these enhancements create a digital experience that reflects Alpha Controls' commitment to precision, compliance, and service excellence.

Alpha Controls supports customers across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceutical and life sciences, cannabis, food and beverage, automotive, aerospace, chemical, HVAC, and water and wastewater.

The launch of the new website reflects Alpha Controls' continued investment in digital tools that strengthen customer engagement and support long-term partnerships across Canada and North America.

The new website is now live at

About Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc.

For 45 years, Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc., your precision partner, has been a family owned and operated business providing technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. They carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But their support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Their in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA, one of the most stringent accreditation authorities accepted worldwide. They also offer validation services and will work directly with you to implement a compliant, and effective validation plan that meets your needs from start to finish.

Media Contact

Tara Vincar

Director of Marketing

Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc.

Email:...

Website: