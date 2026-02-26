UAE Investment Authority Issues Warning About Unlicensed Firm Ethr Trading

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Capital Market Authority in the UAE has warned investors of an unlicensed company called Ethr, saying that the firm does not have official authorisation to conduct regulated financial activities.

The authority said that it accepts no responsibility for any dealings involving this company.

Recommended For You

"Investors are strongly urged to verify the licensing status of any entity before entering into agreements or transferring funds, and to consult the list of licensed companies available on the CMA's official website to avoid potential fraud," the authority said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The CMA regularly puts out messages warning investors in the country about such companies, that either operate without licences or without following the necessary standards set by the government. Using the services of such firms can leave investors vulnerable to fraud and loss of money or even information.

For details about any UAE-based financial entity, investors or the public can simply access the 'open data' section in the CMA website. This section includes lists of registered companies, licensed firms, authorised and registered investment funds, and authorised finfluencers.



UAE authority warns against dealings with unlicensed marketing firm UAE authority warns of unlicensed firm 'CMV Capitals Financing Broker'

ALSO READ