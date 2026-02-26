403
Omani FM: US-Iran Talks Yield Significant Progress
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- The Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced Thursday the conclusion of the third round of talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva citing "significant progress."
In a post on his account on (X), Al-Busaidi stated "We have finished the day after significant progress in the negotiation between the United States and Iran. We will resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals. Discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna."
His remarks came shortly after Iranian-American talks resumed Thursday evening following a break for internal consultations among participating delegations.
Al-Busaidi indicated that discussions would continue in the near future once delegations return from consultations in their respective capitals.
The minister affirmed that diplomatic efforts remain ongoing to enhance prospects for mutual understanding and to support regional stability.
He expressed appreciation for all parties involved in the negotiating process stating: "I am grateful to all concerned for their efforts the negotiators the IAEA and our hosts the Swiss government."
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attended Thursday's US-Iran negotiations mediated by Oman to provide technical input. (end)
imk
imk
