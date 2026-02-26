Kazakhstan To Hold March 15 Referendum On New Constitution

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Kazakhstan will hold a nationwide referendum on March 15 on a new Constitution that would significantly reshape the country's political system and governance structure.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on February 11 calling the vote, formally launching what officials describe as a comprehensive constitutional transformation. More than 12.4 million citizens are eligible to participate.

The campaign period runs for 32 days and will conclude at midnight on March 14, which has been declared a day of silence. Campaigning is permitted through media platforms and public assemblies in accordance with national legislation, while anonymous materials and violations on referendum day are subject to fines.

If approved, the new Constitution will enter into force on July 1. The current Parliament will continue to function until that date. Within one month of adoption, the president must announce elections for a newly established representative body known as the Kurultai, which must be held within two months.

The draft text consists of 96 articles and reflects what authorities call a transition from targeted amendments to a full constitutional reset. It was prepared over six months and incorporates proposals submitted by citizens and experts through digital government platforms. A Constitutional Commission comprising 130 members representing different regions and sectors led the drafting process, with meetings broadcast publicly.

The reform follows President Tokayev's proposal last September to move away from a super-presidential model and rebalance the political system. Under the draft, the existing bicameral legislature would be replaced by a unicameral Parliament, the Kurultai, composed of 145 deputies elected under a proportional system. Parliamentary oversight powers would be expanded, including the authority to issue a vote of no confidence in the Government and to review ministerial appointments.

The draft also establishes the constitutional position of Vice President, appointed by the President with parliamentary consent, and defines a clear line of succession.

Beyond institutional restructuring, the proposed Constitution strengthens rule-of-law guarantees. It reinforces fair trial safeguards, affirms the presumption of innocence, prohibits retroactive laws that increase liability and recognises the Human Rights Commissioner as constitutionally independent.

Human rights and freedoms are declared in the preamble as the highest priority of the state. The text also reaffirms sovereignty, territorial integrity and the secular nature of Kazakhstan.

The March 15 referendum will determine whether the country embarks on this new constitutional framework and a broader political transition set to begin in July.